FC Porto's goalkeeper Iker Casillas in action during the Portuguese First League soccer match against SC Braga held at Braga Municipal Stadium in Braga, Portugal, Apr. 15, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HUGO DELGADO

Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas, who joined FC Porto from Real Madrid in 2015, has dominated yet again this season, leading him to presently hold the record for fewest goals conceded, in spite of playing in the smaller Portuguese Primeira Liga.

Topping other goalkeepers in Europe's most important five leagues, La Liga, the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1, Casillas, 37, has played all league clashes as a starter so far this season, giving away only 12 goals in 23 matches, an average of 0.52 goals per game, a percentage that only Liverpool goalie Alisson Becker can even begin to challenge.