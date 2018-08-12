President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev (L), President of Russia Vladimir Putin (C) and President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow (R) attend ceremony of release of young sturgeon during a walk along the embankment of the Caspian Sea at the 5th Caspian summit at the Friendship Palace in Aktau, the Caspian Sea port in Kazakhstan, Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN / POOL

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev (L) and President of Russia Vladimir Putin (R) attend the signing of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea during the 5th Caspian summit at the Friendship Palace in Aktau, the Caspian Sea port in Kazakhstan, Aug. 12, 2018. EPA/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN / POOL

President of Iran Hassan Rouhani (L),President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev (3-L), President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev (C), President of Russia Vladimir Putin (2-R) and President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow (R) walk after signed the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea during the 5th Caspian summit at the Friendship Palace in Aktau, the Caspian Sea port in Kazakhstan, Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN / POOL

The leaders of Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkmenistan on Sunday signed the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, which took 22 years of arduous negotiations to reach and opens new possibilities for cooperation among the five coastal nations.

The document was signed at the 5th Caspian Sea Summit by the presidents of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev; Iran, Hassan Rouhani; Russia, Vladimir Putin; Turkmenistan, Gurbanguli Berdimuhamedow; and Kazakhstan's head of state and summit host, Nursultan Nazarbayev.