The leaders of Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkmenistan on Sunday signed the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, which took 22 years of arduous negotiations to reach and opens new possibilities for cooperation among the five coastal nations.
The document was signed at the 5th Caspian Sea Summit by the presidents of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev; Iran, Hassan Rouhani; Russia, Vladimir Putin; Turkmenistan, Gurbanguli Berdimuhamedow; and Kazakhstan's head of state and summit host, Nursultan Nazarbayev.