The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Iran, Russia and Turkmenistan met on Saturday in Aktau to finalize the details of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea that the leaders of the five countries are planning to sign at an upcoming summit.
"We are confident that tomorrow a historic step will be taken, it will be a very important moment for all of us," Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the opening ceremony of the Kuryk multimodal port, a key infrastructure for the development of transport across the Caspian Sea for the New Silk Road.