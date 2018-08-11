A photo provided by BNEWS of the Kuryk multi-modal port in Kuryk, Kazakhstan, a key infrastructure for development across the Caspian Sea of the New Silk Road, the transport corridor between Asia and Europe. The port was presented on Aug. 11, 2018, during a ceremony presided over by Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev. EPA-EFE/BNEWS/BAUYRZHAN ZHUASBAYEV

Kazakhstan's investment and development minister, Zhenis Kasymbek (left); the president of Kazakhstan's national railway company Temir Zholy, Askar Mamin (second from left); Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev (center); the CEO of the Samruk-Kazyna Joint Stock Company, Akhmetzhan Yesimov (second from right); and the governor of the eastern Kazakh region of Mangystau, Eraly Tugzhanov (right), take part in a ceremony to present the Kuryk multi-modal port. EFE/BNEWS/BAUYRZHAN ZHUASBAYEV

The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Iran, Russia and Turkmenistan met on Saturday in Aktau to finalize the details of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea that the leaders of the five countries are planning to sign at an upcoming summit.

"We are confident that tomorrow a historic step will be taken, it will be a very important moment for all of us," Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the opening ceremony of the Kuryk multimodal port, a key infrastructure for the development of transport across the Caspian Sea for the New Silk Road.