Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (L) during the 5th Caspian summit at the Friendship Palace in Aktau, the Caspian Sea port in Kazakhstan, Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN / POOL

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) walks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) during the 5th Caspian summit at the Friendship Palace in Aktau, the Caspian Sea port in Kazakhstan, Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN / POOL

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday that the four countries that share the Caspian Sea - Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan - will defend the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the nuclear agreement from which the United States withdrew.

"The countries of the Caspian have emphasized the defense of the JCPOA as a valuable agreement," Rouhani said in an address to the 5th Caspian Sea Summit in the Kazakh city of Aktau.