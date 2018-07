Indian drivers take part in the protest after Maratha groups have called for a shutdown in Mumbai, India, July 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

People from the Maratha community shout slogans as they block the western express highway during a protest in Mumbai, India, July 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian policemen stand guard on the western express highway after Maratha groups have called for a shutdown in Mumbai, India, July 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

People from the Maratha community shout slogans as they block the western express highway during a protest in Mumbai, India, July 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Protests by thousands of members of the Maratha caste ended on Wednesday in the western Indian state of Maharashtra after causing three deaths and widespread damage to public property during the last three days.

The community had called for a general strike on Wednesday in Mumbai, the provincial capital, with the police deploying around 10,000 personnel to prevent violent incidents, which have occurred in other areas of Maharashtra since Monday, when the protests started.