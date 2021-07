The leftist Pedro Castillo (balcony) greets his supporters after being proclaimed president-elect of the country, in Lima, Peru 19 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

The leftist Pedro Castillo (C), accompanied by his formula to the Vice Presidency Dina Boluarte (L), greets supporters from a balcony after being proclaimed president-elect of the country, in Lima, Peru 19 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Supporters of the leftist Pedro Castillo celebrate his proclamation as president-elect of the country, in Lima, Peru 19 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

The leftist Pedro Castillo (R), accompanied by his formula to the Vice Presidency Dina Boluarte, greets supporters from a balcony after being proclaimed president-elect of the country, in Lima, Peru 19 July 2021 EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

The leftist Pedro Castillo speaks to his supporters from a balcony after being proclaimed president-elect of the country, in Lima, Peru 19 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

Leftist Pedro Castillo was announced as the new president-elect of Peru on Monday, a month and a half after an election in which the right-wing contender Keiko Fujimori alleged "systematic fraud" without presenting any reliable evidence.

After declaring the latest legal challenges presented by Fujimori as unfounded, the National Elections Jury (JNE) endorsed the results of the June 6 poll, where Castillo obtained 50.12 percent of the votes, just 44,263 votes ahead of Fujimori.