Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori, accompanied by her campaign team, speaks at a press conference in Lima, Peru, 07 June 2021. EPA-EFE/STR

Peruvian presidential candidate Pedro Castillo addresses his supporters while waiting for the electoral results, from his campaign event headquarters in Lima, Peru, 07 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Harold Mejia

Peruvian presidential candidate Pedro Castillo greets his supporters while waiting for the electoral results, from his campaign event headquarters in Lima, Peru, 07 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Harold Mejia

Peruvian presidential candidate Pedro Castillo affirmed Monday that he will be "the first to enforce the will of the Peruvian people" and called for calm after his rival Keiko Fujimori made claims of electoral fraud in weekend's runoff.

From the balcony of his party headquarters in Lima, Castillo addressed his supporters gathered outside the premises awaiting the final election tally, and called for calm.