Peruvian presidential candidate Pedro Castillo waves to his supporters on the balcony of his party's headquarters in Lima, Peru, 15 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Stringer

Leftist Pedro Castillo declared himself president-elect of Peru after ballot counting ended, giving him 50.12 percent of the votes in the run-off on June 6.

Although the National Jury of Elections is yet to proclaim the winner of the presidential poll, the announcement that the counting of votes had already ended with Castillo ahead of his right-wing opponent, Keiko Fujimori, led the former to declare himself president of the country.