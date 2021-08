People protest against the Peruvian Foreign Minister Héctor Beja, outside the Torre Tagle Palace, headquarters of the foreign ministry, on Aug. 17, 2021 in Lima, Peru. EFE/Paolo Aguilar

People protest against the Peruvian Foreign Minister Héctor Beja, outside the Torre Tagle Palace, headquarters of the foreign ministry, on Aug. 17, 2021 in Lima, Peru. EFE/Paolo Aguilar

An undated file photograph released by the Peruvian presidency shows Foreign Minister Héctor Béjar. EFE/Presidency of Perú EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

Peru's President Pedro Castillo is facing his first government crisis with the resignation Tuesday of Foreign Minister Héctor Béjar after footage emerged in which he said terrorism in the country was started by the navy with support from the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

After two days of intense criticism, Béjar submitted his "irrevocable resignation" after just 19 days in the post, forcing Castillo to change in his cabinet, already questioned by the opposition.