Peruvian President-elect Pedro Castillo (right) and his vice president, Dina Boluarte (c), receive the credentials for their new positions. EFE/Sebastian Castañeda /File

Following three decades of economic stability in Peru, leftist President-elect Pedro Castillo's plans for new taxes and tariffs are raising alarm bells among the Andean nation's free-market proponents.

In recent years, Peru's gross domestic product has grown at an average annual clip of 4.8 percent, while inflation has remained within a range of between 1 percent and 3 percent. The budget deficit came in at 1.6 percent of GDP in 2019 and hard-currency reserves were equivalent to 36.7 percent of GDP in 2020.