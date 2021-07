A handout photo made available by the Presidency of Peru shows, (L-R) Dina Boluarte, vice president-elect; Pedro Castillo, president-elect of Peru; Peruvian President Francisco Sagasti and Prime Minister Violeta Bermudez, during a meeting today at the Government Palace in Lima, Peru, 21 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Peruvian Presidency / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Peru's president-elect Pedro Castillo set foot in the Government Palace of Lima for the first time Wednesday to meet with interim president Francisco Sagasti and begin the transfer of power ahead of next week's inauguration.

After patiently waiting a month and a half for all the legal challenges presented by the right-wing presidential contender Keiko Fujimori to be resolved and rejected, Castillo and his team have just a short week to organize the handover.