Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (4-R) and his predecessor Raul Castro (3-R) attend an event marking the 150th anniversary of the start of Cuba's first independence war, in La Demajagua, Cuba, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ariel Ley Royero

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and his predecessor Raul Castro commemorated on Wednesday the 150th anniversary of the start of Cuba's first independence war during an event in which they defended the country's sovereignty and demanded an end to the US economic embargo.

Accompanied by political leaders and some 5,000 citizens, the two men recalled the declaration of Cuban independence made by Carlos Manuel de Cespedes in La Demajagua on Oct. 10, 1968.