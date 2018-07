The first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, Raul Castro (R), talks with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (L) during the commemoration of the 65th anniversary of the assault on the Moncada barracks in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba, on July 26, 2018. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa/***POOL***

Cuban former President Raul Castro said Thursday that there is no evidence of a "sonic war" against US diplomats on the communist island.

"Since last August, under the pretext of health effects on its diplomats, in what is called by some a 'sonic war,' the origin of which nobody has been able to explain or prove, ... bilateral links with the United States have deteriorated," Castro said.