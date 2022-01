President-elect Xiomara Castro was sworn in on 27 January 2022 as Honduras' first female head of state at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa. EFE/ Bienvenido Velasco

Newly inaugurated Honduran President Xiomara Castro and her husband, ex-President Manuel Zelaya, greet supporters after Castro was sworn in as her country's first female head of state on 27 January 2022 at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa. EFE/ Bienvenido Velasco

Xiomara Castro was sworn in here Thursday as the first female president of Honduras, a country mired in a severe economic crisis and plagued by the scourges of corruption and drug trafficking.

The new head of state also must deal with a rebellion within her own party, following a revolt last Friday by a large group of members of her leftist Libre party who refused to accept her attempt to install a member of an allied party as congressional speaker.