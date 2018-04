Maria Juana Diaz, a second cousin of Cuba’s new President Miguel Diaz-Canel, poses in front of the home of Diaz-Canel's great-grandfather, in Castropol, Spain, April 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Gonzalez

This town of 3,500 people on Spain's northwestern coast has been put on the map thanks to new Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, whose great-grandfather was born in Castropol, from where he emigrated to Havana at the end of the 19th century.

The Castropol municipal government has already announced that it will extend an official invitation to the Cuban president to "come get to know the land of his relatives and ancestors."