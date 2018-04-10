Spanish police on Tuesday arrested a member of a Catalan separatist movement suspected of orchestrating a demonstration that saw activists blockade roads and usher traffic through toll barriers in a protest against the government as prosecutors brought accusations of terrorism and rebellion.

Investigative sources said the detainee was a woman and a suspected leader of the Committees for the Defense of the Republic (CDR), a network of local unofficial authorities created to preserve the Catalan independence declaration that was ruled illegal and scrapped by Spain's judiciary.