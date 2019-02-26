A person holds a banner reading 'Trial of Democracy' as several hundred people watch on a huge screen the testimony of defendant Jordi Cuixart (unseen), President of Catalan pro-independence organization Omnium Cultural, before the Spanish Supreme Court court during a new session of the trial of the so-called 'proces' case against 12 Catalan pro-independence politicians involved in the illegal referendum held back in 2017, outside Omnium Cultural headquarters, in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/Marta Perez

Several hundred people watch a huge screen showing the testimony of defendant Jordi Cuixart (on the screen), President of Catalan pro-independence organization Omnium Cultural, before the Spanish Supreme Court court during a new session of the trial of the so-called 'proces' case against 12 Catalan pro-independence politicians involved in the illegal referendum held back in 2017, outside Omnium Cultural headquarters, in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/Marta Perez

A handout Video-grab made available by the Spanish Supreme Court's Institutional broadcasting TV signal of defendant Jordi Cuixart, President of Catalan pro-independence organization Omnium Cultural, testifying before the court during a new session of the trial of the so-called 'proces' case against 12 Catalan pro-independence politicians involved in the illegal referendum held back in 2017, at Supreme Court in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/Spanish Supreme Court's Institutional Broadcasting TV Signal / HANDOUT

The leader of a cultural organization promoting Catalan independence on Tuesday told judges at the Spanish Supreme Court during his trial for charges of rebellion and sedition for his role in the region's illegal bid to separate from Spain that he was a political prisoner.

Jordi Cuixart, who was one of 12 Catalan politicians and activists involved in what has been touted as Spain's trial of the century, could face 17 years in jail if judges find him guilty of his most serious charges, which include sedition and rebellion, for his role inciting protests during a police clampdown ahead of the illegal referendum.