The leader of a cultural organization promoting Catalan independence on Tuesday told judges at the Spanish Supreme Court during his trial for charges of rebellion and sedition for his role in the region's illegal bid to separate from Spain that he was a political prisoner.
Jordi Cuixart, who was one of 12 Catalan politicians and activists involved in what has been touted as Spain's trial of the century, could face 17 years in jail if judges find him guilty of his most serious charges, which include sedition and rebellion, for his role inciting protests during a police clampdown ahead of the illegal referendum.