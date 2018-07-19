Defense lawyers for the deposed leader of the northeastern region of Catalonia on Thursday welcomed a ruling by Spain's Supreme Court dropping an extradition order against their client and said a political solution was the best way to resolve the dispute.

Judge Pablo Llarena dropped the order against Carles Puigdemont, who currently lives in self-imposed exile in Germany but was wanted by Spain for allegedly committing the crimes of rebellion, sedition and embezzlement when his government held an independence referendum on Oct. 1 that had been deemed illegal because it breached the Spanish Constitution.