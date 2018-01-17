Outgoing speaker of the Catalan Parliament Carme Forcadell ahead of the constituent session of parliament in Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 17, 2018. EFE-EPA/Quique García

Roger Torrent (C) is applauded by lawmakers in the regional parliament in Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 17, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Alberto Estevez

The constituent meeting of the recently elected Catalan regional Parliament began Wednesday in Barcelona, with eight pro-independence lawmakers not present because they were in prison or abroad to avoid arrest.

The three lawmakers in pretrial detention _ the ousted vice president and leader of the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) Oriol Junqueras, the leader of a Catalan pro-independence organization and lawmaker for Junts per Catalunya Jordi Sanchez and the former interior minister and Catalan European Democratic Party member Joaquim Forn _ are to vote by proxy.