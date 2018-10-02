The regional president of Catalonia on Tuesday gave Spain's prime minister a one-month deadline to put forth a proposal for a binding and internationally-recognized referendum on the northeastern Spanish region's independence from the rest of the country.

During a speech in the regional parliament, Quim Torra warned Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez that if he failed to meet this ultimatum, his nationalist party would withdraw its parliamentary support for the frail Socialist government in Madrid, which would throw an upcoming budget bill into jeopardy.