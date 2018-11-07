The regional president of Catalonia on Wednesday made official the withdrawal of his party's support for the fragile minority government in Madrid, including the latter's budget proposal for next year, and said his cabinet would intensify its diplomatic efforts to obtain outside mediation in the territorial conflict pitting the northeastern Spanish region against the central executive.

Quim Torra told lawmakers in the Catalan regional parliament that the arguments put forth by the state prosecution against separatist leaders in their ongoing trial for alleged rebellion and sedition – after they promoted an independence referendum on Oct. 1, 2017, that was deemed unconstitutional by the judiciary – made it impossible to back the Socialist government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.