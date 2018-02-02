A mechanic in the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia has been accused of committing a hate crime for refusing to repair the car of a client who is a member of Spain's national police, the mechanic's attorney and regional police sources confirmed to EFE on Friday.

Jordi Perelló, whose workshop is located in the small city of Reus _ some 500 kilometers (311 miles) to the northeast of Madrid _ said in an interview with local radio channel RAC 1 that he had decided to deny service to any law enforcement officers after the Oct. 1 incidents in Catalonia, in which 844 protesters were injured in clashes with police during an independence referendum deemed illegal by the Spanish judiciary.