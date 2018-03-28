Former Catalan minister Clara Ponsati leaves after she was granted bail, following her appearence at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in Edinburgh, Scotland, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Former Catalan minister Clara Ponsati (C) accompanined by her lawyer Aamer Anwar (R) leave, after Ponsati was granted bail, following her appearence at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in Edinburgh, Scotland, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Catalan independence supporters wave flags wait for former Catalan minister Clara Ponsati to leave after Ponsati was granted bail following her appearence at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in Edinburgh, Scotland, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Former Catalan minister Clara Ponsati (C) leaves, after she was granted bail, following her appearence at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in Edinburgh, Scotland, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY

A former Catalan regional minister and academic who is wanted by Spain for her alleged role in an independence referendum ruled illegal by Madrid was released on bail by a court in Edinburgh on Wednesday where she attended a preliminary hearing for the extradition request she faces.

Clara Ponsatí, a former education minister in Spain's northwestern Catalonia region and professor of economics at the prestigious St Andrews University in Scotland was ordered to hand in her passport but released on bail at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, where she attended a hearing having turned herself in to Scottish police earlier to confront the extradition request.