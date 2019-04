Journalists follow a presser via conference organized by Efe News Agency of candidate of Junts per Catalunya (JxCat) for the Spanish Lower House Jordi Sanchez (on the screen) in Barcelona, Spain, Apr. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDREU DALMAU

Jordi Sanchez, candidate of Junts per Catalunya (JxCat) for the Spanish Lower House, addresses a presser via conference from jail, in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/POOL

Jordi Sanchez, candidate of Junts per Catalunya (JxCat) for the Spanish Lower House, addresses a presser via conference from jail, in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/POOL

Catalan separatist Jordi Sánchez held a press conference from a Madrid prison Thursday as campaigning for the general elections slated for Apr. 28 stepped up a gear with the unconventional event.

Sánchez, who is the leading candidate for Together for Catalonia (JxCat), appeared before reporters via a live-streamed video from the Soto del Real prison in the capital in a press conference organized by EFE.