The leader of a pro-Catalan independence party wanted for questioning by the Spanish authorities for her alleged role in a banned separatist referendum and its consequences, for which she could face charges of rebellion, has fled to Switzerland, she told journalists Tuesday.

Anna Gabriel of the left-wing Popular Unity Candidacy (CUP), the third separatist power in the regional Catalan parliament which supported the government of Carles Puigdemont until it was deposed by the Spanish state in the wake of the controversial independence declaration last year, said she would not travel to Madrid, where she was due to attend a hearing on Wednesday at the Supreme Court.