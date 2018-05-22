The speaker of the regional parliament in Spain's Catalonia region on Tuesday warned the country's political parties that taking a harsh legal approach against Catalan separatists allegedly involved in the banned referendum in October would not change the political or social situation in the region.
Roger Torrent, himself a separatist, spoke to press outside Estremera prison near the capital Madrid where he visited former some of his former colleagues, including ex-Catalan vice-president Oriol Junqueras and ex-ministers Joaquim Forn, Jordi Turull and Josep Rull, all of whom are jailed pending a trial into possible rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds for their alleged role in the abortive independence vote deemed illegal by Spain's judiciary.