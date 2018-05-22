Catalan regional Parliament's Speaker, Roger Torrent (C), leaves the Prison of Estremera after he visited former Catalan regional Deputy President Oriol Junqueras (unseen) and former Catalan regional ministers Joaquim Forn (unseen), Jordi Turull (unseen) and Josep Rull (unseen) in Estremera, Madrid, Spain, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Victor Lerena

Catalan regional Parliament's Speaker, Roger Torrent (C), talks to media as he leaves the Prison of Estremera after he visited former Catalan regional Deputy President Oriol Junqueras (unseen) and former Catalan regional ministers Joaquim Forn (unseen), Jordi Turull (unseen) and Josep Rull (unseen) in Estremera, Madrid, Spain, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Victor Lerena

The speaker of the regional parliament in Spain's Catalonia region on Tuesday warned the country's political parties that taking a harsh legal approach against Catalan separatists allegedly involved in the banned referendum in October would not change the political or social situation in the region.

Roger Torrent, himself a separatist, spoke to press outside Estremera prison near the capital Madrid where he visited former some of his former colleagues, including ex-Catalan vice-president Oriol Junqueras and ex-ministers Joaquim Forn, Jordi Turull and Josep Rull, all of whom are jailed pending a trial into possible rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds for their alleged role in the abortive independence vote deemed illegal by Spain's judiciary.