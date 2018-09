Jeff Hogan (left), owner of Celtic Creamery, walks plywood to the door with Rob Warner in Carolina Beach, North Carolina, USA, 11 September 2018. Hogan and Warner plan on evacuating ahead the of the forecasted landfall of Hurricane Florence. The category four storm could be the strongest to strike the Carolina coast since Hurricane Hugo in 1989. EPA-EFE/CAITLIN PENNA

The streets are nearly empty two days before Hurricane Florence is expected to strike Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina USA, 11 September 2018. Hurricane Florence is a category 4 storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, with winds toping 165 miles per hour. No category 4 hurricane has ever made landfall in North Carolina. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Chuck Ledford (L), watches Looney-Tunes with his daughter Misty as they evacuate ahead of the forecasted landfall of Hurricane Florence as they seek shelter at Emma B. Trask Middle School in Wilmington, North Carolina, USA, 11 September 2018. The category four storm could be the strongest to strike the Carolina coast since Hurricane Hugo in 1989. EPA-EFE/CAITLIN PENNA

A view of empty houses after people evacuated ahead of the forecasted landfall of Hurricane Florence in Carolina Beach, North Carolina, USA, 11 September 2018. The category four storm could be the strongest to strike the Carolina coast since Hurricane Hugo in 1989. EPA-EFE/CAITLIN PENNA

People evacuate ahead of the forecasted landfall of Hurricane Florence as they seek shelter at Emma B. Trask Middle School in Wilmington, North Carolina, USA, 11 September 2018. The category four storm could be the strongest to strike the Carolina coast since Hurricane Hugo in 1989. EPA-EFE/CAITLIN PENNA

Hurricane Florence is advancing towards the United States and early Wednesday is located just under 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) from the coast, packing maximum sustained winds of 220 kilometers per hour (137 mph) and maintaining its category 4 status.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) during its 11.00 pm bulletin Tuesday reported that Florence's eye is 1,075 km east-southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina.