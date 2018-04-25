The Episcopal Conference of Nicaragua (ECN) on Tuesday agreed to be the mediator and witness of a dialogue proposed by the Daniel Ortega administration to overcome a crisis and ongoing demonstrations that have left at least 30 people dead and 428 injured, according to NGOs and official sources.
The president of the ECN, Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes, said in statements to the press that the ECN accepts the role of mediator and witness of the dialogue called by President Ortega on Sunday "in the face of the very serious situations that Nicaragua has experienced and that exacerbated last week."