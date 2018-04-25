View of photographs of young people killed in clashes with police, during the seventh day protest against the Government, at the Polytechnic University of Nicaragua (UPOLI), in Managua, Nicaragua, 24 April 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

View of a sign that reads 'Ideas are bulletproof - Freedom forever!, during the seventh day protest against the Government, at the Polytechnic University of Nicaragua (UPOLI), in Managua, Nicaragua, 24 April 2018. The protests against the Government began a week ago for the reform of the Social Security that raised President Daniel Ortega (on which he has reversed), but they went to another level and now the protesters demand his exit, after 11 years, with accusations of abuse of power and corruption. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

Three young people guard a barricade of cobblestones, during the seventh day protest against the Government, at the Polytechnic University of Nicaragua (UPOLI), in Managua, Nicaragua, 24 April 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

The Episcopal Conference of Nicaragua (ECN) on Tuesday agreed to be the mediator and witness of a dialogue proposed by the Daniel Ortega administration to overcome a crisis and ongoing demonstrations that have left at least 30 people dead and 428 injured, according to NGOs and official sources.

The president of the ECN, Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes, said in statements to the press that the ECN accepts the role of mediator and witness of the dialogue called by President Ortega on Sunday "in the face of the very serious situations that Nicaragua has experienced and that exacerbated last week."