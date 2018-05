A cross next to the Nicaraguan flag is seen in a roundabout during a march against the government, in Managua, Nicaragua, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

A young woman holds a sign that reads 'And if it had been your son?' during a march against the government in Managua, Nicaragua, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Nicaragua's Catholic bishops conference, which will mediate a national dialogue after a wave of violent protests last month left at least 45 people dead, called Thursday for the creation of "an authentic democracy" in this Central American nation.

"We believe that the goal of this national dialogue should be to revise the political system of Nicaragua to achieve an authentic democracy," Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes said, reading from a statement.