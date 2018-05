Archbishop Philip Wilson (C) leaves the Newcastle Local Court in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER LORIMER

A bible is held up for the media while awaiting Australia's most senior Catholic Cardinal George Pell's departure from the Melbourne Magistrates Court in Melbourne, Australia, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STEFAN POSTLES

The Catholic Church announced on Wednesday that it would join a compensation scheme for survivors of child sexual abuse in Australia, based on recommendations by a commission which probed the institution's response to abuse in the country.

The Church said that it was hoping to limit future trauma for survivors of abuse by offering compensation.