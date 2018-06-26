The Catholic Church and Jesuit-run Central American University (UCA) delivered to Salvadoran lawmakers a study on water management in Latin America on Monday as Congress mulled a law that opponents see as aimed at privatizing the resource.
The study - drafted in 2017 by Costa Rican specialist Lilian Quezada, with support from UCA - shows that most Latin American countries have a state regulatory body that manages water with an eye toward the citizens' common good, UCA chancellor Andreu Oliva said.