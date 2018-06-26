Photograph showing San Salvador Archbishop Jose Luis Escobar Alas with UCA chancellor Andreu Oliva handing a study on water laws throughout Latin America to Congress in San Salvador, El Salvador, Jun 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Armando Escobar

The Catholic Church and Jesuit-run Central American University (UCA) delivered to Salvadoran lawmakers a study on water management in Latin America on Monday as Congress mulled a law that opponents see as aimed at privatizing the resource.

The study - drafted in 2017 by Costa Rican specialist Lilian Quezada, with support from UCA - shows that most Latin American countries have a state regulatory body that manages water with an eye toward the citizens' common good, UCA chancellor Andreu Oliva said.