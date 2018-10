A Latin Catholic cross with a background of Jerusalem's Old City including the distinctive golden Dome of the Rock and the grey domes of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, May 22, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM HOLLANDER

Catholic churches have urged Israel to take action against the desecration of a West Jerusalem cemetery that has been targeted by vandals several times in recent years, a spokesperson for the Latin Patriarch in Jerusalem told EFE on Thursday.

Wadie Abunassar said that several tombs were destroyed on Wednesday at the cemetery of Beit Jamal Monastery, adding that it must have been planned since it was a private property and it was targeted two years ago.