The Commonwealth Bank of Australia Thursday confirmed it lost backup data of 20 million accounts but reassured that the security of client accounts were not compromised.

The breach, in which the bank was unable to ascertain if data stored on two magnetic tapes were securely destroyed, took place in 2016 but was reported in the media this week, CBA's acting executive of retail banking services, Angus Sullivan, said in a video message on Twitter.