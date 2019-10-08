The acting head of US Customs and Border Protection, Mark Morgan, speaks to the media in the White House briefing room on 08 October 2019, to announce that during Fiscal Year 2019 about one million undocumented migrants were detained along the US-Mexican border. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The number of undocumented migrants apprehended on the US-Mexico border increased by 88 percent in Fiscal Year 2019 (from October 2018 to September 2019) over the same period the year before, the head of US Customs and Border Protection, Mark Morgan, announced Tuesday.

There were about one million detentions of migrants on the southern border in Fiscal 2019, said Morgan at a White House press conference, calling it an "unprecedented achievement" and noting that "These are numbers (that) no immigration system in the world is designed to handle."