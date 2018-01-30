Armed supporters of the separatist Southern Movement patrol a street following clashes in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen, Jan. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

A ceasefire agreement was reached on Tuesday between Yemen's Saudi Arabia-backed government and their former southern separatist allies, ending three days of fighting in the southern port city of Aden, sources in the Yemeni Interior Ministry told EFE.

Witnesses in Aden, which functions as the southern provisional capital, told EFE that the South Yemen separatists, who are backed by the United Arab Emirates, had wrested control of nearly the entire city from forces loyal to President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, currently exiled in Saudi Arabia.