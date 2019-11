Children sit at desks in the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, Nov. 20, as part of events to mark World Children's Day. EFE-EPA/KENA BETANCUR

Unicef goodwill ambassador and retired soccer greatr David Beckham speaks during an event marking World Children's Day at United Nations headquarters in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 20. EFE-EPA/KENA BETANCUR

Unicef goodwill ambassador Millie Bobby Brown speaks during an event marking the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child at United Nations headquarters in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 20. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Soccer great David Beckham and actress Millie Bobby Brown were the star attractions here Wednesday at the celebration of World Children's Day, which this year coincides with the 30th anniversary of the United Nations Convention of the Rights of the Child.

"Thirty years ago, nations joined together to make a promise to the children of the world," UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed told the gathering of diplomats, guests and young people from around the world.