From soccer stars like Jefferson Farfan to Nobel Prize-winning author Mario Vargas Llosa, Peruvian celebrities are reaching out to undecided voters ahead of a June 6 presidential runoff that pits a pair of candidates on opposite ends of the political spectrum.

With leftist Pedro Castillo and right-wing Keiko Fujimori each rejected by much of the voting public and showing little ability or willingness to broaden their support base, these popular and influential figures, along with various civil society groups, are taking it upon themselves to tip the scales.