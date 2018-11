A woman observes human skulls, called 'natitas', on the occasion of the 'natitas' festivity, in La Paz, Bolivia, 08 November 2018. The celebrations to honor the dead in Bolivia started past 01 November and ends today with the peculiar festivity dedicated to these human skulls which are believed to possess protective capabilities. EPA-EFE/Martín Alipaz

Bolivians display human skulls, called 'natitas', on the occasion of the 'natitas' festivity, in La Paz, Bolivia, 08 November 2018. The celebrations to honor the dead in Bolivia started past 01 November and ends today with the peculiar festivity dedicated to these human skulls which are believed to possess protective capabilities. EPA-EFE/Martín Alipaz

A woman lights a cigarette to put in the mouth of a human skull, called 'natita', on the occasion of the 'natitas' festivity, in La Paz, Bolivia, 08 November 2018. The celebrations to honor the dead in Bolivia started past 01 November and ends today with the peculiar festivity dedicated to these human skulls which are believed to possess protective capabilities. EPA-EFE/Martín Alipaz

A woman displays a human skull, called 'natita', on the occasion of the 'natitas' festivity, in La Paz, Bolivia, 08 November 2018. The celebrations to honor the dead in Bolivia started past 01 November and ends today with the peculiar festivity dedicated to these human skulls which are believed to possess protective capabilities. EPA-EFE/Martín Alipaz

A woman exhibits human skulls named 'natitas' on the occasion of the 'natitas' festivity, in La Paz, Bolivia, 08 November 2018. The celebrations to honor the dead in Bolivia started past 01 November and ends today with the peculiar festivity dedicated to these human skulls which are believed to possess protective capabilities. EPA-EFE/Martín Alipaz

A view of a human skull called 'natita' on the occasion of the 'natitas' festivity, in La Paz, Bolivia, 08 November 2018. The celebrations to honor the dead in Bolivia started past 01 November and ends today with the peculiar festivity dedicated to these human skulls which are believed to possess protective capabilities. EPA-EFE/Martín Alipaz

The celebrations in commemoration of the dead in Bolivia, which began on Nov. 1, ended on Thursday with a peculiar event dedicated to the "Natitas," human skulls attributed with protective abilities.

Like the masses that are celebrated eight days after the death of a person, the date chosen for the "Natitas" festival is Nov. 8, one week after the celebration of All Saints' Day and All Souls Day.