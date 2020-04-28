Geolocation data shows changing shifts in crowd patterns worldwide during the coronavirus pandemic, with the largest conglomerations now occurring at supermarkets as opposed to train and bus stations, airports, city squares and parks. EPA-EFE/File

Geolocation data reveals crowd patterns worldwide before and during the coronavirus pandemic, with the largest conglomerations now occurring at supermarkets as opposed to train and bus stations, airports, city squares and parks. EPA-EFE/File

Geolocation data reveals crowd patterns worldwide before and during the coronavirus pandemic, with the largest conglomerations now occurring at supermarkets as opposed to train and bus stations, airports, city squares and parks. EPA-EFE/File

The largest conglomerations of people worldwide at the start of this year could be observed at train and bus stations, airports, city squares and parks.

Now supermarkets attract the biggest crowds, although in the coronavirus era the maximum number of individuals moving through the same place at roughly the same time has fallen sharply, a phenomenon particularly apparent in places like Spain and South America where people have strictly adhered to stay-at-home orders, according to Efe analysis of anonymized cell phone data.