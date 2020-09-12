Boston Celtics prevailed over Toronto Raptors on Friday, edging out the reigning NBA champions 4-3, in the seventh and deciding game of the Eastern Conference semifinals, while in the Western Conference, Los Angeles Clippers came back from behind to win against Denver Nuggets to keep hopes alive for a final berth.
Celtics overcame the Raptors 92-87 with power forward Jayson Tatum leading the attack with a double-double of 29 points and 12 rebounds, which earned him the recognition of the Most Valuable Player. EFE-EPA