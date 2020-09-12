LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (L) looks to get around Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap (R) during the second half of the NBA basketball semifinal Western Conference playoff game five between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 11 September 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Denver Nuggets forward Torrey Craig (R) shoots past defending LA Clippers forward JaMychal Green (L) during the first half of the NBA basketball semi final Western Conference playoff game five between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 11 September 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (L) and Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (R) celebrate their win of the NBA basketball semifinal Eastern Conference playoff game seven between the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 11 September 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (R) keeps the ball away from Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (L) during the second half of the NBA basketball semifinal Eastern Conference playoff game seven between the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 11 September 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Boston Celtics prevailed over Toronto Raptors on Friday, edging out the reigning NBA champions 4-3, in the seventh and deciding game of the Eastern Conference semifinals, while in the Western Conference, Los Angeles Clippers came back from behind to win against Denver Nuggets to keep hopes alive for a final berth.

Celtics overcame the Raptors 92-87 with power forward Jayson Tatum leading the attack with a double-double of 29 points and 12 rebounds, which earned him the recognition of the Most Valuable Player. EFE-EPA