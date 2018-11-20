Paraguayan Justice Minister Julio Javier Rios (r.), head of the Higher Electoral Tribunal, Jose Bestard (l.) and the director of Tacumbu Prison, Arnildo Caballero (c.) give a press conference on Nov. 19, 2018, the day they initiated a census of inmates at the most overcrowded prison in the country. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

View of inmates at Paraguay's Tacumbu Prison on Nov. 19, 2018, the day the Justice Ministry and Higher Electoral Tribunal (TSJE) initiated the census of inmates at this, the most overcrowded prison in the country. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

View of inmates at Paraguay's Tacumbu Prison on Nov. 19, 2018, the day the Justice Ministry and Higher Electoral Tribunal (TSJE) initiated the census of inmates at this, the most overcrowded prison in the country. EFE-EPA/Andres Cristaldo

Paraguay's Justice Ministry and Higher Electoral Tribunal (TSJE) initiated Monday the census of inmates at Asuncion's Tacumbu Prison, the most overcrowded in the country and currently involved in irregularities because of the presence of so many minors visiting its private rooms.

The census, which is meant to provide a precise view of the Paraguayan penitentiary system, will help authorities "improve the living conditions" of prisoners, as was said at the beginning of the census campaign at La Esperanza prison in late October.