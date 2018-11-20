Paraguay's Justice Ministry and Higher Electoral Tribunal (TSJE) initiated Monday the census of inmates at Asuncion's Tacumbu Prison, the most overcrowded in the country and currently involved in irregularities because of the presence of so many minors visiting its private rooms.
The census, which is meant to provide a precise view of the Paraguayan penitentiary system, will help authorities "improve the living conditions" of prisoners, as was said at the beginning of the census campaign at La Esperanza prison in late October.