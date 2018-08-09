Concerned villagers whose names and whose family members' names were left out from National Register of Citizens (NRC) list gather in their village to have a discussion in Howly block of Barpeta district of Assam, India, Aug. 5, 2018 (issued Aug. 9, 2018). EPA-EFE/STR

Two months ago, Dhitiranjan Pal was alerted that something was wrong with his citizenship verification process as part of the Indian census, and since then he and his brother have become two of four million people in India's northeastern state of Assam who are walking a gray area on the brink of illegality.

In 2015 a rigorous census began in Assam called the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the first in almost 70 years. It aims to distinguish citizens of the region from families that entered illegally from neighboring Bangladesh before its independence in 1971.