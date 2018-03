Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis (C-L) speaks during the opening of the summit between the foreign ministers of Spain and of the eight countries that constitute the Central American Integration System (SICA), in Santo Domingo, Republic Dominican, 14 March 2018. EPA-EFE/ORLANDO BARRIA

Dominican Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas speaks during the opening of the summit between the foreign ministers of Spain and of the eight countries that constitute the Central American Integration System (SICA), in Santo Domingo, Republic Dominican, 14 March 2018. EPA-EFE/ORLANDO BARRIA

The secretary general of the Central American Integration System (SICA) speaks during the opening of the summit between the foreign ministers of Spain and of the eight countries that constitute the SICA, in Santo Domingo, Republic Dominican, 14 March 2018. EPA-EFE/ORLANDO BARRIA

The foreign ministers of Spain and of the eight countries that constitute the Central American Integration System (SICA) launched talks Wednesday in Santo Domingo to discuss strategies to strengthen cooperation between that European nation and the SICA members.

In addition to the summit, a commemorative event will take place marking the 12th anniversary of the SICA-Spain fund, an aid mechanism to help finance regional development and integration.