Members of Denmark's conservative party react in Copenhagen on June 5, 2019, to the preliminary election results.

People vote in Copenhagen on June 5, 2019, in the legislative elections.

Pollworkers count votes in Copenhagen on June 5, 2019.

The center-left opposition regained power in Denmark's general elections on Wednesday, a vote marked by the collapse of the xenophobic Danish People's Party, which has been a key player in national politics over the past two decades.

With 93 percent of the ballots counted, the center-left coalition, headed by the Social Democrats, obtained about 49 percent of the votes vs. 41 percent for the governing bloc headed by Liberal Party Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, a situation that would translate into a clear triumph in terms of numbers of seats in parliament: 91 for the center-left and 75 for the right.