The center-left opposition regained power in Denmark's general elections on Wednesday, a vote marked by the collapse of the xenophobic Danish People's Party, which has been a key player in national politics over the past two decades.
With 93 percent of the ballots counted, the center-left coalition, headed by the Social Democrats, obtained about 49 percent of the votes vs. 41 percent for the governing bloc headed by Liberal Party Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, a situation that would translate into a clear triumph in terms of numbers of seats in parliament: 91 for the center-left and 75 for the right.