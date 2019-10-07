Albin Kurti, founder of the opposition party 'Self determination' (Vetevendosje) addresses his supporters after the early parliamentary elections in Pristina, Kosovo, Oct. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Supporters of Albin Kurti, founder of the opposition party 'Self determination' (Vetevendosje) celebrate after the early exit polls of the parliamentary elections in Pristina, Kosovo, Oct. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Albin Kurti, founder of the opposition party 'Self determination' (Vetevendosje) addresses his supporters after the early parliamentary elections in Pristina, Kosovo, Oct. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

The leader of Kosovo’s center-left Vetevendosje (Self-determination) party claimed a preliminary victory Sunday in the Eastern European state’s parliamentary elections, as politicians awaited the Central Electoral Commission’s official announcement.

With 95.88 percent of votes counted, Albin Kurti secured a marginal victory in tightly contested polls, which saw his party win 25.79 percent of votes followed by his closest rival Vjosa Osmani – leader of the centre-right Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) – who won 25.05 percent. EFE-EPA