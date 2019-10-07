The leader of Kosovo’s center-left Vetevendosje (Self-determination) party claimed a preliminary victory Sunday in the Eastern European state’s parliamentary elections, as politicians awaited the Central Electoral Commission’s official announcement.
With 95.88 percent of votes counted, Albin Kurti secured a marginal victory in tightly contested polls, which saw his party win 25.79 percent of votes followed by his closest rival Vjosa Osmani – leader of the centre-right Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) – who won 25.05 percent. EFE-EPA