Photo provided by the Dominican Republic Vice Presidency showing (from left) SICA Secretary-General Vinicio Cerezo, Dominican Vice President Margarita Cedeño, Panamanian Vice President Isabel de Saint Malo, and Belizean Deputy Prime Minister Patrick Faber during the SICA Social Innovation forum in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Dominican Vice Presidency

View of the panel during the SICA Social Innovation forum in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Dominican Vice Presidency

Photo showing Dominican Vice President Margarita Cedeño during the SICA Social Innovation forum in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Dominican Vice Presidency

Officials and experts from Central American Integration System (SICA) member states on Wednesday advocated for a larger investment in "social protection" to fight the region's poverty levels as part of the Social Innovation forum taking place in the Dominican resort town of Punta Cana.

"We must go from a welfare system to a social rights protection system," said Dominican Vice President Margarita Cedeño.