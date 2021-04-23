Half the countries of Central America are facing a new Covid-19 wave with record numbers of people in intensive care units in Costa Rica and a growing number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Guatemala and Honduras, at the same time that the entire isthmus is clamoring for equitable and faster access to vaccines.

In the other half of the region, the situation seems to be calmer: Panama is talking about having the pandemic under "control" after a "second wave" in late 2020; El Salvador is emphasizing the "stability" of its infection figures; and Nicaragua is showing very low case numbers and deaths, although a network of voluntary doctors are painting a more serious picture.