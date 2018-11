Members of the caravan of Central Americans climb the border wall in Tijuana, State of Baja California, Mexico, 13 November 2018. Dozens of Central American migrants reached the US-Mexico border and climbed the fence that divides both countries as kind of a first step in their final goal of entering the American Union. EPA-EFE / Joebeth Terriquez

Dozens of Central American migrants reached the US-Mexico border on Tuesday and some climbed on top of one of the border fences that divide both countries, to show their intention to reach their final goal of entering the United States.

The migrants arrived on foot in the area and gathered at the beach in Tijuana, where the border fence reaches into the waters of the Pacific, under the watchful eyes of US Border Patrol agents.