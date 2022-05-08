The Caravan of Central American Mothers demonstrated on Saturday in Mexico City’s Zocalo square to demand justice for their children who have disappeared during their migratory transit through Mexico.
Relatives of Central American migrants demonstrate to demand results in the search for their disappeared, today, in the Zocalo of Mexico City, Mexico, 07 May 2022. EFE/ Sashenka Gutierrez
Relatives of Central American migrants demonstrate to demand results in the search for their disappeared, today, in the Zocalo of Mexico City, Mexico, 07 May 2022. EFE/ Sashenka Gutierrez
Relatives of Central American migrants demonstrate to demand results in the search for their disappeared, today, in the Zocalo of Mexico City, Mexico, 07 May 2022. EFE/ Sashenka Gutierrez
Relatives of Central American migrants demonstrate to demand results in the search for their disappeared, today, in the Zocalo of Mexico City, Mexico, 07 May 2022. EFE/ Sashenka Gutierrez