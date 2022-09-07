Rescuer searches for the injured people after the earthquake in Luding county, Ganzi prefecture, Sichuan Province, China, 06 September 2022. EFE-EPA/STRINGER CHINA OUT

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck the central Chinese province of Sichuan has claimed at least 74 lives, state media reported Wednesday.

Twenty six people are missing and 259 have been injured, state-run agency Xinhua reported.